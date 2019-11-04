Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Aqua America by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 3.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

WTR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,672. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

