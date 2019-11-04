Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 233,937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,282.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $119.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

