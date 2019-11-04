Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $280,685.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,586.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,464. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $5.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 729,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

