Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $293,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 33.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 146.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $636,140.68. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $367,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $24.80 on Monday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.