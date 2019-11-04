Elitium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $214,425.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Elitium has a market cap of $13.05 million and $214,425.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00014507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. In the last week, Elitium has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00220612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.01380559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123888 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.