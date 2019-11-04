Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ELVT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $74,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

