Element Fleet Management (EFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.03 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is -37.66%.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.
