Electronic Arts (EA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/30/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $112.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Electronic Arts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/30/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Electronic Arts had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2019 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2019 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2019 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,376 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

