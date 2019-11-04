Electroneum Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.95 million and approximately $168,661.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,872,567,530 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

