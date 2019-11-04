Efficient Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 281,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Templeton Global Income Fund accounts for 1.6% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Efficient Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Templeton Global Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 890.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIM remained flat at $$6.08 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,165. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

