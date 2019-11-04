Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SATS. Citigroup cut shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 291,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.81. Echostar has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Echostar’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

