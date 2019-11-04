ECC (ECC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.31 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, ECC has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

