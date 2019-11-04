eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0026

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $263,214.00 and $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00653406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.