Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,534,010.11. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $168,547.29. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,832.

EV traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. 7,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,632. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

