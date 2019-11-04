Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,914.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

