Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

CTAS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,023. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.