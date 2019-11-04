Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.97.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

