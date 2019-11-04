Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.04.

NYSE DT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 27,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,060. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

