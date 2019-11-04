Dynagas LNG Partners (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Up 4.5%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

