Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of UBA opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

