Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $802,000 Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Steelcase by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Steelcase by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

