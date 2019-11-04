Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price target on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $40.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $41.85.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

