Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,002 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $168,547.29. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,301,483.30. Insiders have sold a total of 147,964 shares of company stock worth $6,784,832 in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

