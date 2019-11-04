Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,103. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,283 shares of company stock worth $8,438,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

