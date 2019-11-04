Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.40.
Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,103. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74.
In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,283 shares of company stock worth $8,438,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.