DTE Energy’s (DTE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of DTE opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

