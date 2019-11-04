Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Up 5.2%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.07, 387,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 432,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $35,716.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,464.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.