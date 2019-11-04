Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON GROW opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.59. Draper Esprit has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 625 ($8.17).

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

