Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

