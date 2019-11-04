Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.00

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,864,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,168.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,308 shares of company stock worth $2,653,810. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 84,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

