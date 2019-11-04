Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $336.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $189.35 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,805 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

