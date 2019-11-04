Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.52 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,947,191,000 after acquiring an additional 352,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,166,000 after acquiring an additional 588,179 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,963,000 after acquiring an additional 421,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,124,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,788,000 after acquiring an additional 331,390 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $146.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

