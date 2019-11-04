Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DGICA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $420.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 664,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

