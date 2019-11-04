Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Domtar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Domtar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Domtar by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Domtar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $36.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

