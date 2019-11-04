Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,066,000 after acquiring an additional 957,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of D traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.11. 778,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,275. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

