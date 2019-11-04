Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.16% of Dollar General worth $3,199,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $159.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

