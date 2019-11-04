Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

DIN stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

