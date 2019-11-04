Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of -0.04. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digimarc will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 158.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 259.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth about $1,878,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,687,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 28.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.