Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Offshore’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet enables it to stay ahead of its peers in markets in which rig demand is expected to surge through 2025. Markedly, the company has a total contracted backlog of $1.8 billion, reflecting more than 20 rig years of work. Also, its excellent financial health is appreciable. Notably, it beat earnings estimates in third quarter 2019 aided by higher rig utilization and two offshore rigs’ startup. However, explorers kick-started 2019 with conservative capital, as they are more bothered about profit growth than oil production. This is likely to hurt short-term demand for drilling, in turn hurting the company. Moreover, its top line has been contracting over the past eight years. Its reduced EBITDA margin is also concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.70. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,484 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,156,985 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.