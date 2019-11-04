Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,295.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002461 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,353,759 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.