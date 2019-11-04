Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,536 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.4425 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

