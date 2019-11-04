Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.18. The stock had a trading volume of 139,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,551. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

