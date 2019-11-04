Diamant Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 3.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $1,913,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.