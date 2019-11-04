Deutsche Bank Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $11.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.41.

General Electric stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,719,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,590,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 102,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

