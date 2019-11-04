Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Dero has a market cap of $4.70 million and $1.49 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

