Dermira (DERM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. On average, analysts expect Dermira to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dermira alerts:

NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.13. 23,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,944. The company has a market capitalization of $363.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

DERM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.