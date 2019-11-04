Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will announce $59.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.41 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. Depomed reported sales of $77.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $236.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.03 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $237.34 million, with estimates ranging from $229.60 million to $245.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 25,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 19,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,320 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,504,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,094. Depomed has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

