Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.89.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

