Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.42% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

DLPH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

DLPH stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. 670,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

