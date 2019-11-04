Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 1,715,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 243.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 205,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

