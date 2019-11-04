Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Downgraded by Barclays

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLPH. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

